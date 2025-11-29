Gilgeous-Alexander posted 37 points (10-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 14-17 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 123-119 win over the Suns.

Gilgeous-Alexander stepped up time and time again when the Thunder needed him the most, and he finished with another impressive stat line. The 2024-25 regular season MVP has been on a tear of late, and this was his fifth consecutive outing with at least 30 points. Incredibly, this is only his second-longest streak of the campaign. He already scored at least 30 points in seven straight outings between Oct. 28 and Nov. 9 in the early stages of the 2025-26 regular season.