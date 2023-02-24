Gilgeous-Alexander ended Thursday's 120-119 overtime loss to the Jazz with 39 points (12-26 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 15-19 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 41 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander wasted no time on the offensive end, racking up 18 first-half points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field while also sinking all 10 of his free-throw attempts. He poured in another 21 points on 8-of-19 shooting between the second half and overtime before finishing with a team-high 39 points and game-high seven assists. The point guard has scored at least 30 points in eight of his last 13 games and now shot 19 free throws in two of his last four.