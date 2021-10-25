Gilgeous-Alexander produced 29 points (9-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 115-103 loss to the 76ers.

Gilgeous-Alexander had easily his most productive game of the season despite the team suffering their third consecutive loss. Those who invested in him on draft day have to be breathing a little easier after what had been a slow start across the first two games. The Thunder are likely to be on the wrong end of a few sizeable scores this season, something that could limit the playing time for Gilgeous-Alexander.