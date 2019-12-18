Gilgeous-Alexander posted seven points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 109-106 victory over the Bulls.

Monday marked one of Gilgeous-Alexander's worst efforts of the season, and the first time all year that he's scored in single-digits. Encouragingly, he remained aggressive, taking at least eight free-throws for the sixth time this season. December hasn't been a strong month for the sophomore, as he's shooting just 40.0 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc.