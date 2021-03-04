Gilgeous-Alexander registered 15 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a block across 35 minutes in Wednesday's loss at Dallas.

Gilgeous-Alexander paced the Thunder offensively in one of the lowest-scoring games of the season, but he struggled badly from the field in this one and only made 33.3 percent of his field-goal attempts. He has now scored 15 or fewer points in two straight games after putting up at least 20 points in four games in a row between Feb. 21 to Feb. 26.