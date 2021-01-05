Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes in Monday's 118-90 loss against the Heat.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the undisputed leader of the Thunder offense, and he paced Oklahoma City in scoring once again -- he has recorded 15 or more points in five of six contests while also topping the 20-point plateau in three games already.