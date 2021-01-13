Gilgeous-Alexander posted 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 112-102 loss against the Spurs.

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to work as the Thunder's go-to guy on offense and has reached the 20-point plateau in each of his last four contests. He has shot 59.6 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range during that four-game stretch, so he's scoring at a high clip while also displaying an excellent touch from the field. Gilgeous-Alexander will try to extend that sizzling scoring run Wednesday against the Lakers.