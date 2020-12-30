Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points (8-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds and seven assists across 33 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Magic.

Gilgeous-Alexander's role as Oklahoma City's main scoring threat is not under question, and he has backed that up with strong numbers -- he has scored at least 23 points in each of his first three games this season while shooting almost 50 percent from the field in that span (25-51 FG). It's a small-sample size, but all signs seem to indicate Gilgeous-Alexander will be a productive presence for the Thunder regardless of the results the team might achieve moving forward.