Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores team-high 25 points
Gilgeous-Alexander posted 25 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 109-103 victory over the Spurs.
Gilgeous-Alexander continues to prove that he is the go-to option in the Thunder's offense, leading the team with 25 points Thursday night. It marks the seventh time in his last eight games where the second-year guard has posted 20 points or more. Gilgeous-Alexander has exceeded all expectations in his first season with the Thunder, and will look to continue his impressive play in the new year.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Double-double against Mavs•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Dominant showing versus Raptors•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores team-high 27 points•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores 32 again•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Explodes for 32 points•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Nears double-double•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...