Gilgeous-Alexander posted 25 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 109-103 victory over the Spurs.

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to prove that he is the go-to option in the Thunder's offense, leading the team with 25 points Thursday night. It marks the seventh time in his last eight games where the second-year guard has posted 20 points or more. Gilgeous-Alexander has exceeded all expectations in his first season with the Thunder, and will look to continue his impressive play in the new year.