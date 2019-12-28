Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in with 27 points (10-17 FG, 1-1 3PT, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 36 minutes during Friday's 104-102 overtime win at Charlotte.

The second-year guard has scored at least 20 points in each of his last five games, and he has topped the 25-point plateau in three of his last four contests while shooting at a high clip -- he is making 52.6 percent of his field goals over that five-game stretch. The sophomore will aim to extend that run of form Sunday on the road against the Raptors.