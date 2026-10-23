Gilgeous-Alexander closed Thursday's 96-84 win over Denver with 17 points (6-19 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block across 35 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander failed to score at least 20 points for the first time in the past 142 games, bringing to an end what is a record that may never be broken. Credit should go to the Denver defense, forcing Gilgeous-Alexander into a lot of tough shots, ultimately ending with him going 6-of-19 from the floor. Despite the struggles, Oklahoma City managed to pull out the victory, leaving it atop the Western Conference standings. As for Gilgeous-Alexander, it wouldn't be surprising to see him come and score 40 in what promises to be a favorable matchup against the Clippers on Sunday.