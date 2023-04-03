Gilgeous-Alexander logged 39 points (11-22 FG, 17-17 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 128-118 loss to the Suns.

Gilgeous-Alexander somehow matched his stellar performance from Friday by scoring a game-high 39 points and repeating his epic free-throw performance by going 17-for-17 from the line again. The 24-year-old guard has been so consistently remarkable this season for the Thunder, it's hard to see his stock rising any higher than it already has.