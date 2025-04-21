Gilgeous-Alexander (shin) tallied 15 points (4-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two blocks across 23 minutes Sunday in the Thunder's 131-80 win over the Grizzlies in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

With the Thunder having secured the league's top record heading into the final week of the regular season, Gilgeous-Alexander sat out the team's last three games due to a left shin contusion, but the injury likely wouldn't have prevented him from playing if Oklahoma City had something at stake. As expected, Gilgeous-Alexander was cleared to play in the postseason opener, and while he didn't shoot the ball well from three-point range, he cleaned up at the free-throw line and received plenty of support from his teammates. Despite the substandard performance, Gilgeous-Alexander was a plus-28 during his time on the court, and the Thunder had the luxury of resting him for the final 17 minutes of the game after amassing a 51-point lead with 4:50 left in the third quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander should be in line for more substantial workloads in the remaining games of the series if the Grizzlies can stay more competitive.