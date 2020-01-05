Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Sharp shooting effort
Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points (9-14 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 121-106 win at Cleveland.
Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 20 or more points in eight of the Thunder's last nine games, and he is averaging 25.3 points while shooting 53.4 percent from the field over that span. Settled as the team's main scoring option on a nightly basis, the second-year guard has been one of the biggest fantasy surprises this season across most formats. He will try to extend that solid run of form Monday at Philadelphia.
