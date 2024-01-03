Gilgeous-Alexander supplied 36 points (14-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 127-123 victory over the Celtics.

Gilgeous-Alexander was magnificent Tuesday and pulled the strings for the Thunder in a huge win over the Celtics, the team with the best record in the NBA. The star floor general has been a stat-filling machine this season and has somehow managed to deliver even better numbers than in 2022-23 when he was firmly in the MVP conversation from a fantasy perspective. He's averaging 31.4 points, 6.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game, with all those numbers being career-best numbers except for the points.