Gilgeous-Alexander finished Tuesday's 108-94 win over the Clippers with 33 points (11-22 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and three steals across 37 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander returned to action after missing Sunday's game against the Timberwolves and looked as impressive as he did in his first two appearances of the campaign. The star guard has now scored at least 28 points in each game this season and is also averaging 6.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game to begin the campaign.