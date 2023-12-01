Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 33 points (11-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 133-110 win over the Lakers.

Gilgeous-Alexander delivered another dominant performance Thursday, and the star guard continues to show why he's one of the best fantasy assets in The Association night in and night out. He has adjusted well to having Chet Holmgren as another offensive threat, and his numbers have not suffered considerably after posting career-best figures in 2022-23. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.4 points, 5.9 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game over his last 10 contests.