Gilgeous-Alexander produced 28 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-14 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 112-102 win over the Nets.

Gilgeous-Alexander has surpassed the 20-point mark in each of his last seven games, and the star floor general continues to be one of the best players in fantasy regardless of the format and the opponent,. He's averaging 29.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest in January.