Gilgeous-Alexander accumulated 38 points (10-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 17-19 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 129-119 win over the Jazz.

Gilgeous-Alexander remains one of the best fantasy players in The Association this season, and he showed it again Sunday with a massive stat line. The star guard is expected to play under a minutes restriction in the final weeks of the regular season, but that's not expected to affect his fantasy upside considerably. To note, he's averaging 32.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game since the start of February.