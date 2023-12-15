Gilgeous-Alexander contributed 43 points (13-27 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 16-18 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Thursday's 128-123 loss to Sacramento.

Gilgeous-Alexander engaged in a superstar battle with De'Aaron Fox, but despite the former's impressive stat line, the Thunder came up short and settled for a tight loss on the road. Gilgeous-Alexander remains one of the best fantasy alternatives regardless of the format, and his numbers have been through the roof in recent weeks. He's averaging 32.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 2.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game over his last 10 outings while hitting the 30-point threshold in each of his last four contests.