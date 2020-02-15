Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Shines in Rising Stars loss
Gilgeous-Alexander had 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's Team World loss to Team USA in the Rising Stars Challenge.
Gilgeous-Alexander laid on a couple of impressive moves during the loss, contributing to what was a productive night. The Thunder have been one of the more surprising teams this season and much of their success can be attributed to the play of Gilgeous-Alexander. He has been a top-50 player thus far and playing alongside Chris Paul has certainly been a blessing in disguise for the sophomore. The fact the Thunder are going to be pushing for a playoff seeding should affirm our faith in Gilgeous-Alexander and he could be a fringe third-round player the rest of the way.
