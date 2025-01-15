Gilgeous-Alexander supplied 32 points (12-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 118-102 victory over the 76ers.
Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his 23rd outing with 30-plus points, and he has now logged 35 consecutive contests with 20 or more points over 39 regular-season appearances. Moreover, the MVP candidate posted game highs in both points and assists in Tuesday's victory. The 26-year-old's contributions were not limited to the offensive end of the court, as he racked up three or more steals-plus-blocks for the 23rd time this season.
