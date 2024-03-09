Gilgeous-Alexander closed Friday's 107-100 win over Miami with 37 points (13-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander was absolutely dominant in Friday's win, and even though he struggled a bit from three-point range, he finished with his second straight 37-point performance. Furthermore, Gilgeous-Alexander has now scored at least 30 points in all but one of his last 11 appearances, a span in which he's averaging 32.5 points, as well as 6.0 assists and 5.4 rebounds, per game.