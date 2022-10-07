Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) remained sidelined during Wednesday's preseason tilt versus the Mavericks.
Gilgeous-Alexander's status for the start of the regular season remains unclear, so it's not surprising he hasn't taken the floor early in the preseason. It wouldn't be shocking if he misses the entire preseason, but he has two more chances to return before the regular season commences Oct. 19 versus Minnesota.
