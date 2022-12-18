Gilgeous-Alexander (back) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Portland.
Gilgeous-Alexander will miss a second straight game due to a back contusion. Josh Giddey (illness) is also out, which should allow Jalen Williams and Isaiah Joe to remain in the starting lineup for at least one more game.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out Saturday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Deemed questionable Saturday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Team-high 27 points in loss•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Elite produuction continues Monday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Makes 17 free throws in loss•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Pours in 35 in comeback win•