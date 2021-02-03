Gilgeous-Alexander won't play Wednesday against the Rockets due to a left knee sprain.

The 22-year-old apparently picked up the injury during Monday's loss to Houston, when he had 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal across 29 minutes. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Gilgeous-Alexander will be sidelined for at least one game. George Hill (thumb) is also unavailable, so Theo Maledon, Hamidou Diallo and Luguentz Dort are slated to handle the backcourt work for the Thunder.