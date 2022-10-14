Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) didn't take the floor for Thursday's preseason finale against the Spurs.

Gilgeous-Alexander's status for the start of 2022-23 was in question entering camp, so it's no surprise that he has been held out for the entire preseason. Even if he manages to suit up for the opener against the Timberwolves next week, SGA could be on a minutes limit, given all of the time he's missed.