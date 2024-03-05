Gilgeous-Alexander produced 20 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and four steals over 30 minutes during Monday's 116-104 loss to the Lakers.

Gilgeous-Alexander was unable to keep his massive streak of 30-point games going as the Lakers took care of business against the top team in the West. The team started out hot with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way, but they fell into a 2-for-21 shooting slump that they never recovered from. The loss sent the Thunder a half game behind the Timberwolves int he West, but they should be able to rack up a win on the road against short-handed Portland Wednesday night.