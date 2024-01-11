Gilgeous-Alexander notched 28 points (11-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 128-120 victory over the Heat.

Gilgeous-Alexander was efficient from the field and posted a solid overall stat line while ending just two dimes away from recording a double-double. Gilgeous-Alexander has now scored 28 or more points in five consecutive contests, a span in which he's averaging 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game. His ability to fill the stat sheet on a consistent basis boosts his upside considerably.