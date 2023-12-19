Gilgeous-Alexander racked up 30 points (8-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 13-14 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and four steals across 28 minutes during Monday's 116-97 win over Memphis.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been outstanding this season and has been one of the most productive guards in the entire league for the second consecutive season. He ended just one rebound shy of recording a double-double, but he still filled the stat sheet enough to deliver an above-average fantasy outing. Plus, Gilgeous-Alexander reached the 30-point plateau for the fourth time over his last six outings.