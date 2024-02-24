Gilgeous-Alexander produced 30 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 147-106 victory over the Wizards.

The Thunder cruised to an easy win over the Wizards, and Gilgeous-Alexander delivered another dominant display, as he needed just one assist and three boards away from a triple-double despite logging just 30 minutes. The star floor general continues to perform at an elite level every time he steps on the court, and the numbers back him up, as he's been the engine that has kept the Thunder going all year. The All-Star guard has scored at least 30 points in four consecutive appearances while averaging 29.8 points, 8.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game in February.