Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points (13-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 41 minutes during Thursday's 119-110 loss to the Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished just two assists away from recording a triple-double, but his outstanding two-way play was not enough as the Thunder came up short in Game 2 of the series. The loss shouldn't take anything away from Gilgeous-Alexander's impact from a fantasy perspective. He's averaging 28.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game across six playoff contests.