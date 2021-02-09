Gilgeous-Alexander racked up 29 points (10-25 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and a block across 42 minutes in Monday's overtime loss against the Lakers.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20 points in all but six games this season, but he has surpassed the 25-point mark five times as well. The speedy point guard also has three double-doubles this season and all have come during the current calendar year.