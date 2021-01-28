Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in with 21 points (6-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks across 31 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Suns.

Gilgeous-Alexander struggled with his shot all game long and needed 18 field-goal attempts to end as the Thunder's joint-best scorer with 21 points, but he also found a way to fill the stat sheet while also ending just three boards and two dimes away from what would've been his first triple-double of the season. The third-year floor general is averaging career-high marks in both points and assists this season, and he should remain the Thunder's most reliable fantasy performer on a nightly basis.