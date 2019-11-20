Gilgeous-Alexander registered 16 points (5-16 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 112-107 loss against the Lakers.

The second-year guard scored at least 20 points in six of his first eight games, but has topped that mark just twice over his last six outings. He should remain as an integral part of the Thunder's offense, but he is more likely to score in the high 10s than in the low 20s going forward.