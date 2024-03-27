Gilgeous-Alexander closed with 24 points (9-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 win over the Pelicans.

Gilgeous-Alexander's midrange prowess was not as sharp as usual, but it's a testament to his nightly dominance that he has failed to score 20 points just four times across 70 appearances this season. He also facilitated without committing a turnover, impressively. Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy represented difficult matchups for Gilgeous-Alexander on Tuesday, and another man up for the challenge comes to town Wednesday when Oklahoma City will face Dillon Brooks and the Rockets.