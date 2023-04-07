Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 22 points (7-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 114-98 win over the Jazz.

Gilgeous-Alexander struggled from the field but still scored a team-high 22 points and finished with at least five boards and five dimes for a second straight contest. Since returning from a two-game absence, the MIP candidate has averaged 33.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 37.0 minutes over his past four appearances.