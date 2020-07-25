Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 17 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 98-84 win over the Celtics.

Gilgeous-Alexander was the co-leading scorer along with Steven Adams, who also racked up 17 points, and the second-year guard didn't show any kind of rust despite the fact he hasn't played a competitive game in more than four months. He is widely expected to be one of the go-to players for the Thunder once play resumes later this month.