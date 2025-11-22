Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Sparks rally during 33-4 run
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilgeous-Alexander supplied 31 points (9-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 144-112 victory over the Jazz.
Utah started the game with an early lead, but the Jazz's defense fell apart in the third quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 points during a remarkable 33-4 run in that period, and the team never looked back. The 2024-25 MVP has exceeded 30 points in four of his last five games, averaging 30.0 points, 7.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.0 steals during this stretch. Additionally, he showcased an impressive field-goal percentage of 58.3 percent in that time frame.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Puts up 33 points in victory•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Pours in 33 points in win•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Cruises to another 30-point outing•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Dishes out 11 assists in win•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Paces Oklahoma City in win•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Pops for 30 points in rout•