Gilgeous-Alexander supplied 31 points (9-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 144-112 victory over the Jazz.

Utah started the game with an early lead, but the Jazz's defense fell apart in the third quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 points during a remarkable 33-4 run in that period, and the team never looked back. The 2024-25 MVP has exceeded 30 points in four of his last five games, averaging 30.0 points, 7.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.0 steals during this stretch. Additionally, he showcased an impressive field-goal percentage of 58.3 percent in that time frame.