Gilgeous-Alexander supplied 38 points (15-27 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals in 41 minutes during Saturday's 117-111 overtime win over the Mavericks.

Dallas seemed to be in control of the game in the closing minutes, but Gilgeous-Alexander started humming in the final stanza, almost single-handedly forcing the game into the bonus period. The standout guard posted a season-high nine assists in the upset victory.