Gilgeous-Alexander will start Wednesday's season opener against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander will assume his place in Oklahoma City's starting five after he was limited during the preseason due to a sprained MCL. Rounding out the rest of the starting unit will be Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Aleksej Pokusevski and Kenrich Williams.