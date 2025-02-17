Gilgeous-Alexander will start Sunday's All-Star Game semifinal against Kenny's Young Stars, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.
Gilgeous-Alexander will make his second straight All-Star Game start and third appearance overall. The star guard will face off with teammate Jalen Williams in round one.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Teases triple-double in loss•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Thrives in win over Miami•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Drops game-high 31 in blowout win•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Collects 25 points against Toronto•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Goes off for 50 points in rout•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Tops 30 again in Monday's rout•