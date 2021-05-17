Gilgeous-Alexander (foot) said Monday that he's progressing his recovery from plantar fasciitis, but he was unwilling to commit to playing for the Canadian national team this summer in preparation for the Olympics in Tokyo, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander's foot issue first cropped up shortly after the All-Star break, and though the Thunder initially anticipated that he would be ready to return before the end of the regular season, he ultimately sat out the final 29 games with the injury. He's apparently still not 100 percent nearly two months after being diagnosed with the injury, but it's at least a positive sign that he hasn't plateaued in the recovery process. Even if Gilgeous-Alexander doesn't feel comfortable enough with his health to take part in international competition this summer, he should be back to full strength for the start of training camp in the fall.