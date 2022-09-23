Thunder general manager Sam Presti said Friday that the team would "love for [Gilgeous-Alexander] (knee) to be ready" for the start of the regular season, "but we can't make predictions like that," Joe Mussatto of the Oklahoman reports.

Presti added that Gilgeous-Alexander suffered the Grade 2 left MCL sprain during a recent workout, but the point guard was able to finish the session and "didn't have any pain at all." However, he felt sore the next morning and an MRI revealed the sprain. Gilgeous-Alexander has blossomed into a potential All-Star during his time with the Thunder, but he's appeared in just 91 games over the last two seasons due to numerous injuries and is already dealing with a new issue this year.