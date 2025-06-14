Gilgeous-Alexander finished Friday's 111-104 win over the Pacers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals with 35 points (12-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), three rebounds, one block and three steals across 40 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander had a rough showing during the first three quarters, but he stepped up late in the fourth when the Thunder needed him the most and scored 15 of his 35 points in the final frame. Late heroics aside, his scoring contributions were key for Oklahoma City, and the fact that he went 10-for-10 from the charity stripe was also decisive. The star floor general has scored 34 or more points in three of his four games in the Finals, and he'll look to deliver another dominant performance in Game 5 on Monday as the series returns to Oklahoma City.