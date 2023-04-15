Gilgeous-Alexander closed Friday's 120-95 Play-In Game loss to the Timberwolves with 22 points (5-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 12-12 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 36 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with 22 points and made all 12 of his free throws, but he was largely contained from the field, posting an ugly 5-for-19 shooting line. The point guard did manage to contribute in other ways, leading the Thunder with three blocked shots and finishing second with seven boards. Gilgeous-Alexander blossomed in his fifth NBA season, finishing fourth in the league in scoring with a career-best 31.4 points per game. Despite the disappointing ending, the Kentucky product has become one of the league's brightest young stars.