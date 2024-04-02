Gilgeous-Alexander (quadricep) didn't go through the Thunder's morning shootaround, but he remains questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

In lieu of taking part in shootaround, Gilgeous-Alexander received treatment on his bruised right quad, so he could be trending toward a game-time call ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. The Thunder have already ruled out Jalen Williams (ankle) for the contest, so if Gilgeous-Alexander joins him in street clothes, the team would be without its top two scoring options. Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins are among the players who could step into expanded roles if Gilgeous-Alexander is sidelined for the third time in four games.