Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen, COVID-19 protocols) remains out for Friday's game versus the Jazz.
Gilgeous-Alexander is no longer listed with an ankle injury but remains out due to an abdominal strain and health and safety protocols. Isaiah Joe should continue seeing more action, while Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams will have more playmaking responsibilities.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Enters COVID-19 protocols•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Won't play Sunday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Downgraded to out•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Questionable Friday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores 39 points in tough loss•