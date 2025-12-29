Gilgeous-Alexander racked up 27 points (10-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Sunday's 129-104 win over Philadelphia.

The Thunder led by only two points at halftime before pulling away late, and Gilgeous-Alexander was able to do all his damage before sitting out the entire fourth quarter. The reigning MVP sat out a game in early December due to a sore elbow, but he's looked none the worse for wear since, averaging 29.6 points, 6.4 assists, 4.9 boards, 1.8 threes, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks over the last eight contests.