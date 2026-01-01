Gilgeous-Alexander produced 30 points (11-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, six assists and four steals across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 124-95 win over Portland.

The reigning MVP ended 2025 on a roll, scoring at least 30 points in six of his last eight games while averaging 31.1 points, 6.3 assists, 5.0 boards, 2.1 steals and 1.6 threes while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor. Gilgeous-Alexander continues to inch closer to what seemed like an unbreakable record not too long ago, and with 105 straight games of 20-plus points, he's on track to pass Wilt Chamberlain's all-time record of 126 games in a home tilt against the Bucks on Feb. 12.